Coronavirus Concerns: Delta temporarily suspends all flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport, Milan amid coronavirus concerns

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The airline Delta announced Sunday they are temporarily suspending its daily flight between New York - John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) following elevated U.S. Department travel guidance due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.
Delta said their last east-bound flight from JFK to Milan will depart on Monday, March 2, and the last west-bound flight from Milan to JFK will depart on Tuesday, March 3.
Service to and from Milan will resume starting on May 1 and May 2, respectively, according to the airline.
The airline's daily flights between Rome and both JFK and Atlanta continue to operate as scheduled.
Delta said they have put in place numerous processes and mitigation strategies to respond to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.
"Delta remains in constant contact with the foremost communicable disease experts at the CDC, WHO and local health officials to respond to the coronavirus as well as ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines," the airline said on their website.
Delta said they will also continue to offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for flights between the U.S. and South Korea, China and Italy.
The airline said they will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve.
