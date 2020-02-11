7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side: Get paid back by knowing your bumped airline passenger rights

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you get involuntarily bumped off an oversold flight, you can get paid back!

On domestic flights - according to the US Department of Transportation - if bumping causes you to get to your destination one to two hours after your originally scheduled arrival time, the airlines owe you 200% of your one-way fare, up to $675.

If you're bumped from an international flight and arrive one to four hours late, you're entitled to even more - 400% of the one-way ticket, up to $1,350!

How to file claim compensation:

If you get bounced off a flight the airline overbooked,

First hang on to everything: boarding pass, e-ticket, booking confirmation, and luggage tag.

Also, keep all your receipts for additional expenses incurred because of the boarding denial including food, ground transportation, and hotel.

Next, get a written statement. Airlines are required to give all passengers who are bumped involuntarily a letter describing your rights and explaining how the carrier decides who get on and who doesn't.

Avoid being compensated with a flight voucher. Don't let an airline issue you a voucher for a bumped flight or any other inconvenience. Vouchers expire, and there are strings attached.

Your best bet is to ask for cash or a check, not a credit.

Lost Luggage

If the airline loses your luggage. Your standard compensation is $50.

But you can get up to $3,500 in liability compensation on domestic flights.

1- Take pictures of packed luggage.

2- Purchase excess valuation.

3- Submit a claim with receipts proving your luggage content value if possible. The sooner you do this the better. Every airline has a different policy, so it's best to do it while you're still at the airport and make sure you get a copy.

