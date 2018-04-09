It may not feel like it if you've taken a flight recently, but New York's largest international airport is no longer one of the world's busiest.According to a report by the International Air Transport Association, JFK Airport is no longer among the world's 20 busiest airports.The explosive growth of Asian airports is cited for the change, with airports in New Delhi, India and Guangzhou, China recently entering the top 20.Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport remains the busiest in the world and is joined by other American airports like Los Angeles International, Chicago's O'Hare International, Dallas/Fort Worth International and Denver International.In the top 5 following Hartsfield-Jackson, were Beijing Capital International, Dubai International, Tokyo Haneda International and Los Angeles.The report said the world's major airports enjoyed "robust" growth in terms of travelers, with passenger traffic growing by 5.2 percent in 2017.----------