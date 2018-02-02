TRAVEL

Travel alert: Passport fee increase coming on April 2

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need a United States passport, you can save $10 by getting it before April. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
If you need a United States passport, you can save $10 by getting it before April.

On April 2, the passport execution fee will increase from $25 to $35. That's the fee that you're charged for submitting your passport application to a passport acceptance agent (a United States Post Office, state or local government or State Department official) for verification and review.

The execution fee is imposed in addition to the application fee, which has not changed. That fee can run anywhere between $15 and $110 depending on your age and the type of passport for which you are applying.

A passport book application fee is $80 for applicants under 16 and $110 for those 16 and older. For a passport card - which only allows for land and sea travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda - you'll pay $15 for children and $30 for adults 16 and older.

The execution fee is not imposed on passport renewals for adults.

The Department of State upped the price after its research showed that the current passport fee wasn't covering the costs associated with providing passport-related consular services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelpassportmoneysave moneygovernmentu.s. & world
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
More Travel
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News