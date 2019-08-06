Travel

2 Latin American governments issue travel advisories for US after mass shootings

Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Two Latin American governments with U.S. travel advisories have warned of the dangers of visiting the United States after two mass shootings over the weekend left more than 30 people dead.

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry urged citizens who travel to the U.S. to take "extreme precautions."

In a release, the ministry said U.S. authorities can't prevent the shootings because of "indiscriminate possession of firearms" and advised Uruguayans to avoid large public events including shopping centers, art and food festivals, and religious gatherings.

The U.S. State Department downgraded Uruguay's travel status Friday from "normal precaution" to "increased caution" because of increased crime.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting that its citizens "postpone travel" to the U.S. in light of "violence and indiscriminate hate crimes."

The U.S has warned its citizens against any travel to Venezuela.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmass shootingu.s. & worldwarning
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of his stolen car during getaway
AccuWeather Alert: More storms on Wednesday
Texas officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Daycare workers charged after girl found wandering in NYC park
Man found dead in restricted area of Central Park
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Judge lifts temporary ban on NYC's '14th Street Busway'
Show More
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Woman dies month after daughter killed in Queens fire
NY lawmakers come together to call for action after mass shootings
NJ police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids
4-year-old girl killed, mother critically injured by vehicle in NY
More TOP STORIES News