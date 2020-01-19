Wave Season: 'The Travel Mom' says now is the perfect time to book a cruise

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New year, new you? How about a little getaway?If your New Year's resolutions include traveling more, you're in luck with a cruise vacation.That's right, it's "Wave Season"!The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, has all the details about why this is the perfect time of year to plan a cruise.She sat down with Eyewitness News anchors Mike Marza and Michelle Charlesworth. Check out the interview in the video player above.----------