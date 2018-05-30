'World's longest flight' will be heading to Newark Airport

The world's longest commercial flight is coming to Newark Liberty Airport.Singapore Airlines is launching non-stop service this fall on one of its new long-range aircrafts from Singapore to Newark.The 9,500 mile route is a mind-numbing 18 hours and 45 minutes of flight time.It replaces the previously longest commercial trip, from Qatar to New Zealand.The first flight is set for October, and Singapore Airlines will initially fly the route three times a week before moving to daily service. Tickets go on sale Thursday.----------