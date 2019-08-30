Tractor-trailer in Bronx hauling fruit - and millions of dollars in cocaine

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer pulling into a Hunts Point food market was filled with fruit, and 70 kilograms of cocaine.

The trailer was observed by law enforcement going into a warehouse on Longfellow Avenue Thursday.

When a car pulled out of the warehouse, agents stopped the driver.

Two suitcases filled with 70 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of $15 to $20 million, were found in the back of the vehicle.

One person was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

A search of the warehouse turned up oregano, papayas and coconuts, the trailer's apparent legitimate cargo as it traveled across the country.

But a Port Authority K-9, named Balu, sniffed out a concealed compartment in the top, believed to have been used to store the cocaine.

The bust, one of the largest cocaine seizures in the New York region in the past few years, was made by the DEA agents, NYPD officers and New York State Police troopers. The city's Special Narcotics Prosecutor will prosecute the case.

