Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 12, 2018

Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 12, 2018

Thank you so much for all the help today in NYC! I appreciate all the quick response to make sure that I was safe ! Thank you @FDNY @SecretService @NYPDnews @NYPDCT @NewYorkFBI — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) February 13, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3072895" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman has more on Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opening an envelope containing an unknown white powder.

The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to a New York City hospital Monday after she opened an envelope containing an unknown white powder.The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and sent to his mother-in-law's apartment on East 54th Street, just east of First Avenue, in Manhattan.This was the scene outside their Sutton Place apartment early Monday afternoon:There, Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, opened the letter just after 10 a.m. Officials said Vanessa Trump began coughing after encountering the powder and immediately called 911, reporting that she felt nauseous.FDNY firefighters decontaminated Vanessa Trump and two others. All three were taken to the hospital for evaluation and are expected to be fine, officials said."The substance was deemed to be non-hazardous and is being transported to a lab in New York City for further analysis," NYPD spokesman Peter Donald said.Investigators said the letter was postmarked from Boston, and they're now trying to determine who sent it.Trump Jr. tweeted about the incident, saying he wishes he could be by his wife's side:Trump Jr.'s sister, Ivanka Trump, posted a message of support for her family on social media:And Vanessa Trump later posted a message of appreciation for the help from first responders:Sources tell Eyewitness News the powder was corn starch. The identities of the two others take to the hospital have not been released.Police and Secret Service agents are continuing to investigate.----------