TSA officer dies after falling from hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

A TSA officer died Saturday after falling from a balcony at Orlando International Airport, according to local officials. (James Shaw/Twitter)

ORLANDO, Florida --
The TSA has confirmed that an officer who fell from a hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport Saturday morning has died.

According to Orlando police, the male officer was in uniform when he fell from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of the airport. The officer had just finished his shift, TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory said.

The TSA said passengers went running in many directions, including through the checkpoint. TSA and airport security had to clear the entire secure side of the airport and screen everyone again.


Local authorities said they are working closely with TSA and Orlando International Airport to restore normal airport operations.


Gregory released the following statement on behalf of the TSA:

"The TSA confirms that an on-duty officer fell from a hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport this morning and is deceased. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer's family, friends and everyone in our TSA family."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fallman killedairport newsTSAhotelu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Massive fire spreads to several buildings in Bayonne, NJ
Lawyers: Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Source: Missing Bronx teen found with registered sex offender
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Expect higher fares for taxis, Ubers in NYC
Source: Virginia governor will not resign in light of racist photo controversy
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
Show More
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche
Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth on preschooler's face
Police looking for man who robbed Dunkin' Donuts with child
More News