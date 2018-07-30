TSA program 'Quiet Skies' secretly monitors airline passengers

The TSA is under fire after reports surfaced that air marshals are secretly monitoring everyday airline passengers.

The controversial program is called "Quiet Skies." It specifically targets US citizens not on the terrorist watch list or suspected of wrongdoing.

Air marshals are taking notes on what certain passengers do, who they talk to, and even how many times they use the bathroom.

Thousands of Americans have been watched without their knowledge by the armed undercover marshals.

The TSA says it follows individuals who may have suspicious travel patterns and says this is not a surveillance program.

