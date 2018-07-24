Tugboat towed after washing up onto Lavallette shore

The Sea Cypress was stuck just off the coast of Ocean County on Tuesday.

LAVALLETTE, New Jersey (WABC) --
The U.S. Coast Guard freed a 71-foot tugboat that got stuck off a beach in Ocean County.

The Sea Cypress was just off the shore in Lavallette after breaking free of its moorings on Tuesday morning.

All four people aboard the Sea Cypress are safe and the tugboat did not take on water, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard dispatched a rescue boat from its station in the Manasquan Inlet and established contact with the captain after it was notified at about 3:30 a.m.

The Sea Cypress was released from the sandbar and towed from the beach.

All lifeguard stands and beaches have been reopened.

