Former 'General Hospital' star Tyler Christopher dies at 50, friend announces

A friend said Christopher died after a cardiac event at his apartment in San Diego.

LOS ANGELES -- Daytime Emmy-winning actor Tyler Christopher, best known for his years playing Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," has reportedly died at age 50.

The news was announced on Instagram by his friend and former "GH" co-star Maurice Benard.

Benard wrote: "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment."

The daytime drama's executive producer, Frank Valentini, says Tyler was beloved by the "GH" family.

"I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing," Valentini wrote on X. "He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our #GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine."

"On behalf of everyone at GeneralHospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

While he was best known for his "GH" role, Christopher made dozens of appearances in other productions, such as "CSI" "Days of Our Lives" and "Charmed."

Christopher was previously married to actress Eva Longoria (2002-04) and sports reporter Brienne Pedigo (2008-21). He is survived by his two children with Pedigo.