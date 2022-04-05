NJ man pleads guilty in ex-girlfriend's murder that prompted Amber Alert, manhunt

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend last year in a missing persons case that prompted an Amber Alert and a multi-state manhunt pleaded guilty in Elizabeth Monday.

Tyler Rios, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and desecration of human remains in the death of 27-year-old Yasemin Uyar.

He faces 25 years in prison on the aggravated manslaughter charge and five more years on the desecration of human remains charge when he is sentenced in June.

RELATED | Funeral services held for New Jersey mom murdered after Amber Alert
EMBED More News Videos

Funeral services were held on Friday night for the New Jersey mother found murdered after an Amber Alert.


Rios admitted to using a wrestling move on Uyar when they got into an argument about where he was living on July 8, 2021, inside her Rahway apartment.

Rios, a former Highland Park High School wrestler, put his forearm across her throat in an arm bar. He said the move was to end the argument, but he didn't intend to end her life.

After Rios realized he had killed Uyar, he panicked, picking up her body, putting it in a duffle bag, into the back of her car, and driving to Tennessee, where he put her body in a field.

An Amber Alert was issued for Uyar and their 2-year-old son Sebastian after Uyar failed to show up at work and the boy at day care.

Rios called someone he knew from a blocked number and admitted to having his son and allegedly killing Uyar, saying her body "had been in the vehicle for days, until he disposed of her remains off of a highway," according to court papers.

The call was traced to a hotel in Monterey, Tennessee, where Rios was found room with the boy.

WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
EMBED More News Videos

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.


Rios led investigators to Uyar's body half naked body, stuff in a duffel bag in a wooded area nearby, off Interstate 40.

An autopsy revealed Uyar was strangled and suffered blunt-force trauma two days before her body was found on July 8.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middlesex countyelizabethmurderamber alertfuneral
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed on subway staircase at Wall Street station
Woman fired for posing as reporter at NYC press conference over masks
Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of NYC grocery store
'Fitbit' murder trial of husband set to begin in Connecticut
Man stabbed to death during dispute inside building in Chinatown
Pregnant woman robbed, shoved to the ground in Queens
WHO says 99% of world air quality poor
Show More
Woman dies after being struck by driver who jumped curb in NYC
AccuWeather: Rain developing
Second arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting
NJ school warns parents of potentially dangerous 'Assassins' game
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate Affordable Care Act
More TOP STORIES News