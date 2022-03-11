4 arrested in Uber Eats car theft, police chase in Westport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11467481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Navient, a major student loan servicing company, has settled allegations of abusive lending practices for $1.85 billion.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11639399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems, according to a U.S. official.

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Four people, including two juveniles, are now facing charges in connection with the theft of an Uber Eats vehicle and ensuing police chase in Connecticut.Police say the 64-year-old victim was picking up an order from Golden Pizza on Post Road in Westport around 7 p.m. on March 5 when she noticed a man entering her unlocked car to steal it.She ran outside and attempted to prevent the theft and suffered a head injury as a result, and the suspect made off with her white Hyundai.Officers learned that the person who stole the car was seen getting out of a black Acura moments before the theft, and both cars were last seen traveling together westbound on Post Road East.An officer who was stationed on the Sherwood Island Connector saw both vehicles traveling together, getting onto I-95 heading towards Bridgeport.The officer activated his lights and siren in an attempt to get the cars to pull over, but both fled. A pursuit ensued, during which the officer lost sight of the stolen Hyundai but continued to follow the black Acura.Police said the driver exited at Exit 29 in Bridgeport before losing control hitting an occupied vehicle as well as several parked cars.Two occupants ran from the Acura, while a third was detained by the pursuing officer.Bridgeport police were able to quickly apprehend the two people that ran.The Acura had been reported stolen from Hamden earlier that day, and a handgun was found inside.Giovanni Abreu, 18, and two juveniles were taken into custody and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault, larceny, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, theft of a firearm, engaging police in a pursuit, and reckless driving.Then, on Friday morning, police arrested 18-year-old Tayvion Hart, alleging him to be the man who stole the Hyundai and evaded police.Hart was also found to have an outstanding unrelated warrant in New Haven.----------