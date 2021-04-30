UConn student accused of spray-painting swastikas on campus buildings

The arrest Thursday came one month after the hate symbol was discovered directly across the street from UConn Hillel.
Information from digital sources as well as a surveillance camera system led to the arrest of Kristopher Pieper.
Pieper was arrested and charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias and criminal mischief.
An investigation will determine if the suspect is connected to similar incidents that occurred on the Storrs campus earlier this year.
