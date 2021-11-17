Education

Families fight to save United Nations International School in Queens from closing

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Families fight to save Queens school from closing

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) -- Families and students are hoping their actions will help reverse a decision that's threatening to close a Queens school that was founded eight decades ago.

On a usually quiet block in Jamaica Estates, kids and their parents came ready for battle in a last-ditch effort to save their school.

"We were blindsided that this rug was suddenly pulled out from underneath us," parent Carole Maraj said.
The Queens campus of the United Nations International School (UNIS) has been educating grades K through 8 for decades.

But this month, school administrators made a sudden announcement. The campus will close at the end of the school year. Students instead will be bused an hour to the main campus in Manhattan.

READ MORE | NYC easing access to booster shots for adults; New Jersey moving in same direction
EMBED More News Videos

On Monday, both the mayor of New York City and the governor of New Jersey urged adults over 18 who are already vaccinated to get a booster shot.



"There's enough money they can invest in the school in the short term to turn around the enrollment," parent and alumni Udai Tambar said.

It may be hard to believe money is the issue with tuition at $40,000.

But the school says enrollment at the smaller campus has dwindled for years and the campus is running nearly $2 million in the red, dragging down the finances of the entire school.

It was founded alongside the United Nations in the 1940s, primarily to educate children of people who worked there.
"We have done everything we can to reverse the downward trend," a spokesperson said in an email. "Once schools reopened following a year of online learning, we continued to see a decline in enrollment."

Parents say they never knew there was a problem and insist they could be part of a solution.

ALSO READ | Meet Ji-Young, the 1st Asian American muppet on 'Sesame Street'

EMBED More News Videos

Ji-Young is the first Asian American muppet on "Sesame Street." She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out and skateboarding.



"Put this on pause, give us three years to turn this around. We know we can do it, just give us the opportunity to do it," Maraj said.

There is exactly one more place families can turn to reverse this decision and it's at the highest levels of international government.

The secretary general of the United Nations is the person who appoints the board members who want to close the school. And so, for families, he is now their only hope.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationqueensjamaica estatesnew york cityunited nationsschoolsnew york city schoolsschool closingsschool closures
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News