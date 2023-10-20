Fire burns through exotic flower greenhouse in Orange County, 1 person hurt

The fire burned through a greenhouse growing exotic flowers in Orange County.

Flames engulfed a greenhouse in Orange County Thursday night.

Drone video showed firefighters working to put out the blaze.

The fire broke out inside United Orchids, which grows exotic flowers in the Town of Crawford.

At least one person was injured and rushed to the hospital.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

