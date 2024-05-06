All lanes of I-95 in Norwalk reopens in time for morning commute just days after truck fire

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- All lanes of Interstate 95 in Norwalk reopened in time for the Monday morning commute and ahead of schedule.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that I-95 was fully reopened by 10 a.m. on Sunday.

"It is truly remarkable to complete this work in less than 80 hours," Lamont said.

Drivers in Norwalk had been coping with the partial closure of the I-95 on Friday after a gasoline tanker fire damaged the Fairfield Avenue Bridge.

The overpass had to be demolished and live cameras at the site, show the area cleared, repaved and restriped.

I-95 serves as a major artery linking New England and New York.

For three hours, flames raged out of control after a gasoline tanker, filled to the brim with 9,000 gallons of fuel, caught fire on Thursday.

The accident happened at 5:30 a.m. on the southbound side of I-95.

Officials say a car cut off a tractor-trailer. The gasoline truck then swerved to avoid them, but the back of the tanker ripped apart.

On Monday, Governor Lamont plans to announce the plans to rebuild the overpass. Construction is expected to cost some $20 million and the state is requesting federal assistance.

