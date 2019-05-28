Unity rally set to be held after anti-Semitic vandalism on Staten Island

By
MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- There is a call to action against anti-Semitism and hate on Staten Island.

Lawmakers are demanding action with a unity rally after a recent uptick in bias crimes.

Following a series of incidents, many political leaders are meeting with Jewish residents in an effort to ease fears and talk about measures to reduce the number of hate-related crimes.

A recent message of hate was written on the Chabad of Staten Island caused some fear among the Jewish community.

So Tuesday, Congressman Max Rose along with the district attorney will be in attendance to talk about the issue and try to come up with some possible solutions.

It is being called a unity rally and the NYPD will be on hand to discuss the crimes.

There has been a rise in anti-Semitic crimes and there have been calls to address the issue before it gets any uglier.

Following the incident in Manor Heights, Congressman Rose sent out a tweet saying:


The rally is set for 9 a.m. outside the Chabad of Staten Island on Harold Street.

