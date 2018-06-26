Unprovoked attack leaves Queens man with fractured skull

Police in Queens are searching for a suspect in an unprovoked attack on the street, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

Authorities say the 50-year-old victim was walking on Liberty Avenue around 3 a.m. when he was approached by a man and punched in the face.

The victim fell and struck his head on the pavement.

He suffered a fractured skull.

The individual is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with an athletic build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

