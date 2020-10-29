Video: Crane spins out of control from top of Midtown building on 57th Street in NYC

#BREAKING: huge construction crane swinging wildly at top of mega high rise under construction on 57th and 6th. Reports of debris in street. Lots of streets closed. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/fwWS21E8h7 — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) October 29, 2020

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An unstable crane spun out of control, hitting buildings and sending debris to the street in Midtown, Manhattan on Thursday night.The incident was reported at a high-rise under construction near 57th Street and 6th Avenue around 7 p.m.No injuries were reported, but the FDNY said they responded to reports of debris falling from a building.There were no reports of a building collapse.The building is an 84-story condo tower on what is referred to as "Billionaires Row." Apartments in the building go for more than $30 million.The Department of Buildings said they have inspectors heading to the scene to investigate.The city is shut down 55th to 59th streets from Madison to 8th avenues.M31 and M57 buses were also detoured due to FDNY activity.The MTA announced the following subway changes during the investigation:-There are delays and/or reroutes in E F and G train service while emergency teams respond to falling debris from a building on West 57th St between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.-F trains are bypassing 57 St in both directions.-Some F trains are running on the G line between Court Sq-23 St and Bergen St.-Some F trains are running on the E line between 36 St and W 4 St-Wash Sq.----------