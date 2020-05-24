Coronavirus

Up Close: The economic impact of COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close with Bill Ritter, COVID-19 and the long-term economic impact.

Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey discusses the battle over another stimulus package. Will the Republican-controlled Senate go along with the 3-trillion-dollar plan passed by Democrats in the House.

We also talk to ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton, who weighs in on if it is safe to reopen businesses and beaches, plus the latest on the mystery disease striking children.

Plus, fears that once the eviction moratorium is lifted, as many as another million New Yorkers could become homeless.

Former New York City council speaker Christine Quinn, who now heads Women in Need, has a new proposal she says will help keep people in their homes and save billions of dollars.
--

Segment 1 featuring Senator Bob Menendez feature above

Segment 2: Dr. Jennifer Ashton
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton.



Segment 3: Christine Quinn
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with Christine Quinn who runs W.I.N. (Women in Need).



Watch Up Close with Bill Ritter on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. on ABC 7!

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew jerseycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalup closenyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYPD announces 43rd COVID-19 death in department
Tiempo: Virtual naturalization and feeding our seniors
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Tiger Woods joins NFL stars in charity golf match
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What reopens in New York this week?
LIRR, Metro North prepare for regional reopenings
Mid-Hudson, Long Island still on track to reopen next week
WATCH: Bethpage Virtual Air Show
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Death rate slows in NJ, but 1,000 new cases reported
NYPD announces 43rd COVID-19 death in department
Show More
Police searching for murder suspect believed to be armed, dangerous
Arrest in brutal attack on 64-year-old woman
3 hurt in apartment fire in Hell's Kitchen
AccuWeather: Afternoon sunshine, cool breeze
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
More TOP STORIES News