Up Close: The economic impact of COVID-19

Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey discusses the battle over another stimulus package. Will the Republican-controlled Senate go along with the 3-trillion-dollar plan passed by Democrats in the House.
We also talk to ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton, who weighs in on if it is safe to reopen businesses and beaches, plus the latest on the mystery disease striking children.
Plus, fears that once the eviction moratorium is lifted, as many as another million New Yorkers could become homeless.
Former New York City council speaker Christine Quinn, who now heads Women in Need, has a new proposal she says will help keep people in their homes and save billions of dollars.
Segment 1 featuring Senator Bob Menendez feature above
Segment 2: Dr. Jennifer Ashton
Segment 3: Christine Quinn
