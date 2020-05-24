Up Close: The economic impact of COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6208668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks with ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close with Bill Ritter, COVID-19 and the long-term economic impact.Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey discusses the battle over another stimulus package. Will the Republican-controlled Senate go along with the 3-trillion-dollar plan passed by Democrats in the House.We also talk to ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton, who weighs in on if it is safe to reopen businesses and beaches, plus the latest on the mystery disease striking children.Plus, fears that once the eviction moratorium is lifted, as many as another million New Yorkers could become homeless.Former New York City council speaker Christine Quinn, who now heads Women in Need, has a new proposal she says will help keep people in their homes and save billions of dollars.--