Victim robbed of $100,000 in Upper Manhattan, 3 men sought

By Eyewitness News
Search for men who stole $100,000 from man in Upper Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men behind a terrifying high-priced robbery in Upper Manhattan.

Video shows one of the robbers pointing a gun at the 27-year-old victim.

It happened on March 16 at 3:50 a.m. near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street.

Police say two men followed him into his building's lobby before forcing their way into his apartment.

Once they were inside, they tied him up with an extension cord and stole jewelry along with $100,000 in cash.

They took off in a white BMW SUV driven by a third man.



The only description of the wanted individuals is that they were Hispanic men who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

