1 person critically injured in Upper West Side apartment fire

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person critically injured in UWS apartment fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was critically injured in fire that spewed smoke through a city-run Upper West Side apartment building.

The victim was found in the fifth floor apartment in the Amsterdam Avenue apartment complex just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The resident was reported in critical condition.



Firefighters searched the 13-story building, part of the city-run Amsterdam Houses, after residents reported smoke.

No other injured residents were located.

ALSO READ | More than 100 passengers trapped for 7 hours on stalled Amtrak train in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

An Amtrak Acela train was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday before passengers were safely taken to NYC. N.J. Burkett has the latest on this story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citymanhattanupper west sidebuilding firefdnyapartment fireapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Track fire causes, smoke, train delays at Manhattan subway station
More than 100 trapped for 7 hours on stalled Amtrak train in Queens
Grizzly details revealed in murder of woman inside her NYC apartment
Trump financial statements aren't reliable: Accounting firm
1,430 unvaccinated NYC employees terminated last week
AccuWeather: Sunny, not as harsh
Show More
7 On Your Side tips to beat inflation on furniture, groceries & more
91-year-old, 75-year-old go on first date on Valentine's Day
Witness: Unruly passenger tried to enter cockpit, open plane door
Niece charged with murder, accused of killing aunt with hammer
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against NY Times
More TOP STORIES News