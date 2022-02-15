1 person critically injured in Upper West Side apartment fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11564548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Amtrak Acela train was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday before passengers were safely taken to NYC. N.J. Burkett has the latest on this story.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was critically injured in fire that spewed smoke through a city-run Upper West Side apartment building.The victim was found in the fifth floor apartment in the Amsterdam Avenue apartment complex just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.The resident was reported in critical condition.Firefighters searched the 13-story building, part of the city-run Amsterdam Houses, after residents reported smoke.No other injured residents were located.----------