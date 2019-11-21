UPS truck hit woman on Long Island and kept going, police say

By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN SQUARE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are looking into a serious hit-and-run accident involving a UPS truck.

Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was struck by the truck on Doris Avenue in Franklin Square Monday around 5:05 p.m.

The truck just kept on going.

The woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition with severe trauma injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

