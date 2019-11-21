UPS truck hit woman on Long Island and kept going, police say

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are looking into a serious hit-and-run accident involving a UPS truck.Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was struck by the truck on Doris Avenue in Franklin Square Monday around 5:05 p.m.The truck just kept on going.The woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition with severe trauma injuries.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------