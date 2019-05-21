u.s. & world

US intercepts Russian bombers, fighter jets off the coast of Alaska

The four Russian bombers and two fighter jets were intercepted off the coast of Alaska. NORAD says the planes never crossed over into US airspace.

US F-22 stealth jets intercepted Russian bombers and fighter jets off the coast of Alaska on Monday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The four Russian bombers and two Russian SU-35 fighter jets flew into the Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends nearly 200 miles off the Alaskan coast.



NORAD says once the US fighter jets intercepted the Russian planes they provided surveillance.

It says the Russian bombers and jets remained in international airspace the entire time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskarussiagovernmentu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
At least 19 tornadoes touch down from Texas to Oklahoma
Chris Soules to be sentenced in fatal crash
Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all 650 stores
Report: Whitney Houston hologram tour planned
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bike-boosting bandits wanted in brazen daylight thefts
Off-duty FDNY attacked while defending elderly couple on UES
Woman critically hurt by falling tree branch in Manhattan park
Great White Shark tracked in Long Island Sound
Goats arrive in Riverside Park to eat invasive weeds
Chris Soules to be sentenced in fatal crash
Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all 650 stores
Show More
Car crashes into home in St. Albans, homeowner furious
Hearing on elevator lawsuit for MTA subway stations rescheduled
AccuWeather: Breezy and cooler Tuesday
Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda dead at 70
Pro-choice rallies being held across country, and in NYC
More TOP STORIES News