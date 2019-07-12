U.S. soccer player Allie Long's L.A. hotel room burglarized

After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one. — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- Allie Long, a soccer player on the United States women's national team, had jewelry, money and other items stolen from her Los Angeles hotel room, a law enforcement source told ABC News.Long's room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel was burglarized when she and her husband left the room Wednesday night and the door was left ajar. The couple realized the items were missing Thursday.There was no sign of forced entry into the room because the door was ajar."After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one," Long tweeted late Thursday.Long was at the ESPYs with other members of the U.S. women's national team Wednesday. The team won its fourth World Cup title last week.The Los Angeles Police Department is reviewing video from the hotel.