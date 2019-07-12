U.S. soccer player Allie Long's L.A. hotel room burglarized

Allie Long, a member of the United States women's national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LOS ANGELES -- Allie Long, a soccer player on the United States women's national team, had jewelry, money and other items stolen from her Los Angeles hotel room, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Long's room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel was burglarized when she and her husband left the room Wednesday night and the door was left ajar. The couple realized the items were missing Thursday.

There was no sign of forced entry into the room because the door was ajar.

"After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one," Long tweeted late Thursday.



Long was at the ESPYs with other members of the U.S. women's national team Wednesday. The team won its fourth World Cup title last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reviewing video from the hotel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angelesburglary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges
8 hurt when taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant
Community shows support for nightclub where Pride flags vandalized
Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Brooklyn HOV lane driver ticketed with dummy in the back seat
1 hurt when car smashes into, ends up completely inside NJ bakery
Show More
Gruesome details in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal straw: Report
Sources: Deadly NYC fire set by unstable tenant facing eviction
Teen claims he was 'defending himself' in fatal school stabbing
Disney honors Cameron Boyce with charitable donation
More TOP STORIES News