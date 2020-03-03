Utility worker critically injured by hit-and-run driver in New Jersey

METUCHEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A contractor performing road survey work was struck and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Monday morning.The incident as reported on Middlesex and Grove avenues around 9 a.m.Officials say the 51-year-old victim was in the crosswalk at the intersection when he was struck.As of Tuesday, the victim was still in critical condition.Authorities later announced that 18-year-old Paddy Flynn was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.Police say they were initially searching for the driver of a white pickup truck who was seen near the incident. That driver contacted authorities and was ultimately determined to be a witness.The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Belluscio of the Metuchen Police Department at (732) 632-8500, or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office (732) 745-4328.----------