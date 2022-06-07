'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response, will 'never forgive them'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11922428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities in Texas have come under scrutiny for the shifting narrative about crucial elements of the police response, ABC News reports.

Funerals began Monday for some of the victims in the Uvalde, Texas school massacre. They'll be taking place almost every single day for the next two and a half weeks.

Video taken outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, appears to capture a 911 dispatcher alerting officers that they were receiving calls from kids.

System failure

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said the on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded and children were not at risk.

The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde ISD police force are no longer cooperating with the TX Department of Public Safety investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary and the state's review of police response, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

ABC News talks to experts who examine America's history with guns, the real-life impacts of gun violence and what can be done going forward to mitigate the problem.

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.