COVID News: CDC says new cases could begin to drop over 6 months

The agency says the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country are expected to slowly decline over the next six months.
This is the first notable decline since June.
However, certain states like Alaska and West Virginia are still experiencing record-breaking surges.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
1st pill to treat COVID
Merck & Co. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use.
If cleared, Merck's drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, a potentially major advance in efforts to fight the pandemic. All COVID-19 therapies now authorized in the U.S. require an IV or injection.
105-year-old woman who survived 1918 flu, World War II dies from COVID-19
She lived a life of adventure that spanned two continents. She fell in love with a World War II fighter pilot, barely escaped Europe ahead of Benito Mussolini's fascists, ground steel for the U.S. war effort and advocated for her disabled daughter in a far less enlightened time. She was, her daughter said, someone who didn't make a habit of giving up.
And then this month, at age 105, Primetta Giacopini's life ended the way it began - in a pandemic.
Proposed bill would require COVID vaccine, negative test for domestic air travel ahead of holidays
Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It's one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry.
With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness."
Masking in classrooms decreases COVID outbreaks, additional research shows
The debate over requiring children to wear masks at schools rages on, but not among doctors or scientists -- or teachers.
Multiple recent studies have shown that masks effectively slow virus transmission and prevent school closures. Three such studies were just published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report on infectious diseases.
Long haul COVID symptoms affect 1/3 of survivors, University of Oxford study finds
large study, involving more than 270,000 patients in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, conducted by the University of Oxford found 1/3 of all COVID survivors experience at least one symptom three to six months after getting infected.
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine's Comprehensive COVID-19 Center said their long COVID patients experience symptoms even longer.
Because no one knows how long symptoms last, doctors say society must be prepared for the long-term impact on the economy and the health care system. While doctors expect long haulers to improve, for now they continue to deal with what they call a second pandemic.
YouTube removes 130,000 videos violating COVID-19 vaccine policies
YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform.
The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public.
NYC establishing permanent Public Health Corps
Using personnel from the city's Health + Hospitals Test and Trace Corps, New York City is establishing a new, permanent public health outreach agency, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. The new agency will be called the NYC Public Health Corps. Created to trace coronavirus exposures, the Test and Trace Corps - which will number 500 by December and just completed its millionth tracing contact - will now be a permanent city function. "The new Public Health Corps announced today will build on the hard work already being done in our communities to fight this pandemic and prepare us for future emergencies," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
"9