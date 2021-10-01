coronavirus new york

MTA launches vaccine or testing plan, new hires must be fully vaccinated against COVID

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA announced Friday that all unvaccinated employees will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests beginning Monday, October 4, and that all new hires must be fully vaccinated beginning on or after November 14.

Vaccinations are available to employees at MTA facilities and other locations, and the MTA currently has 138 on-site locations for employees to get tested.

"The MTA is an industry leader in protecting the health and safety of transit workers," acting MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. "The science is clear. Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, colleagues, relatives and neighbors from COVID-19."

ALSO READ | Teachers ask Supreme Court to block New York City's vaccination mandate
EMBED More News Videos

A group of teachers is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will block the requirement before today's 5 p.m. deadline.


Officials say these programs are the latest steps taken by the MTA to protect transit workers and customers of the largest transportation network in North America.

The MTA says it will continue its efforts to promote safety and public health in support of the region's economic recovery.

"We have a responsibility not only to our employees, but to the communities we serve," MTA Chief People Officer Paul Fama said. "In order to protect employees and continue to provide safe and reliable transportation, it is crucial that the MTA continues to drive up the vaccination rate."

Vaccinations are available to employees at MTA facilities as well as pharmacies, local health departments, clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers and other locations.

All new external hires, including temporary, contingent and seasonal employees, and paid interns, will be subject to the new mandate.

ALSO READ | United Airlines fires 593 people for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
EMBED More News Videos

United Airlines put in one of the first COVID vaccine mandates, and now it is firing nearly 600 employees who have refused to comply with it.


The policy does not include current MTA employees.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmtalirrbussubwaylong island railroadmetro north
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Update: CDC says new cases could begin to drop over 6 months
COVID Update: FDA considering half-dose of Moderna shot as booster
Lift your spirits! Village Halloween Parade saved by generous donor
Vaccine mandate for NY health care workers faces legal challenges
TOP STORIES
NYPD: 20 dogs rescued from NYC apartment, Suspect punches landlord
Teachers ask Supreme Court to block NYC vax mandate
Family reunited with dog stolen 8 months ago during snowstorm
Walt Disney World opened 50 years ago today
Human remains found by farmer amid search for missing Iowa boy
Eminem serves pasta at his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant opening
New body camera video of Petito; FBI takes items from Laundrie's home
Show More
NC woman in COVID-19 coma gives birth to 'miracle baby'
Frantic 911 call released of mother whose toddler fell down manhole
FBI, state join search for missing FL college student Miya Marcano
Powerball jackpot jumps again, to $635 million
AccuWeather: Beautiful October start
More TOP STORIES News