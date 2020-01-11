Van slams through New Jersey house, winds up in basement

By
EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A van slammed through a house in New Jersey and wound up in the basement.

Police say the driver was making a K-turn off Churchill Road, perpendicular to Buck Road in East Brunswick when it rammed the home. The 2004 GMC then went through the living room wall. The floor of the living room caved in, with the van ending up resting in the basement.

No one was hurt, and no one was home at the time, but crews are investigating what happened moments before the van drove through the two-story home.

Officials say the house ins uninhabitable Saturday night. Township building inspectors are on the scene, and they will determine what is next.

The family was not targeted - the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

