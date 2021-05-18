Health & Fitness

Study finds texting program helped 76% quit vaping

EMBED <>More Videos

Texting program shows success with helping people quit vaping

A program that uses text messages to help people quit vaping appears to have some success.

The non-profit "Truth Initiative" studied almost 2,600 people who signed up for the service.

It works by sending texts containing tailored advice, social support, and coping skills.

At the beginning of the year-long trial, all participants reported vaping within the last 30 days, with more than 82% saying they did so within 30 minutes of waking.

At the seven-month follow-up point, just 24% reported vaping during the previous month.

The study did not include teens, which have the highest rate of e-cigarette use.

Results of the research were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association publication JAMA Internal Medicine.

ALSO READ: Australian man says eating chicken brains helped him live to 111
EMBED More News Videos

Australia's oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingstudy
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News