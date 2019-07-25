Victim of Connecticut machete attack in hospital with critical injuries

WINDHAM, Connecticut -- Police in Connecticut have arrested a man they say attacked another man with a machete and sent him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State police say 52-year-old Doran Shumway, of Windham, is charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Police responded to Shumway's home at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found the victim and suspect.

The victim had suffered machete wounds to his left arm and chest. He was taken to a local hospital then flown to a Hartford hospital with critical injuries.

His name was not made public but authorities say he is a 42-year-old Mansfield man.

Shumway was held on $1 million bond pending a court appearance Thursday. The case wasn't listed in online court records and it couldn't be determined if Shumway had an attorney.

