Victims, alleged gunman ID'd in Orange County home invasion murders

By Eyewitness News
NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Police in Orange County believe a deadly home invasion in Newburgh that claimed the lives of three people, including a young boy, was not a random act.

Law enforcement officials say the suspect burst into the home Sunday morning and opened fire on the family inside.

A man and woman in their late 20s and a 9-year-old boy were fatally shot, and a 3-year-old child suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Jimmy Crisantos, 26-year-old Shatavia Crisantos and 9-year-old Giovanni Tambino, who is Shatavia Crisantos' son from a previous relationship. The surviving victim is not being identified at this time.

Police arrested 30-year-old Kaliek Goode-Ford, who they say is the long shooter in the incident.

Authorities say a clear motive for the crime is still under investigation, but the suspect and victims are known to each other.

Goode-Ford is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted, as well as weapons charges.

There was a third child inside the home at the time who was not injured.

