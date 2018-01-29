Package thief trying to make clean getaway slips on wet grass

EMBED </>More Videos

A thief trying to make off with a package was tripped up.

Eyewitness News
BOTHELL, Washington (WABC) --
A thief's plan to steal packages off a porch in Washington state didn't go as planned, and it was all caught on camera.

A woman is seen picking up packages from in front of a house.

As she tries to make her getaway to a nearby car, she slips on wet grass and couldn't get up.

An accomplice waiting in the car had to get out, run over and picked the injured woman up, and then carried her to the waiting vehicle.

Unfortunately the accomplice went back and stole the packages she dropped.

So far there have been no arrests.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
package theft
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
More News