A thief's plan to steal packages off a porch in Washington state didn't go as planned, and it was all caught on camera.A woman is seen picking up packages from in front of a house.As she tries to make her getaway to a nearby car, she slips on wet grass and couldn't get up.An accomplice waiting in the car had to get out, run over and picked the injured woman up, and then carried her to the waiting vehicle.Unfortunately the accomplice went back and stole the packages she dropped.So far there have been no arrests.