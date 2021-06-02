Video captures brazen grocery store robbery in Harlem

It happened on Monday at 8:50 p.m. on 7th Avenue.
The man suddenly pulled out a gun and threatened the 34-year-old store worker.
He grabbed $500 from the cash register and then took off on a blue scooter.
The employee was not injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Exclusive: Man brutally beaten in subway station done commuting to Manhattan
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube