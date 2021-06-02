Video captures brazen grocery store robbery in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
Search for gunman in Harlem grocery store robbery

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a Harlem grocery store at gunpoint.

It happened on Monday at 8:50 p.m. on 7th Avenue.

The man suddenly pulled out a gun and threatened the 34-year-old store worker.

He grabbed $500 from the cash register and then took off on a blue scooter.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

