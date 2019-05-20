Video captures masked suspect holding 2 knives in Bronx NYPD precinct

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police officials are investigating surveillance video of a masked suspect holding two knives entering the 40th Precinct in the Bronx Saturday.The suspect, 27-year-old Monte White, walked into the precinct at 10:30 p.m. wearing a ski mask and bright yellow hoodie.Police said he held two knives as he approached the front desk officers, telling them he wanted to die.At least one officer is seen on the video backing up while drawing his service weapon.An unrelated suspect already in handcuffs is also seen on the video running away from the man.Multiple officers responded and were able to successfully subdue the suspect.White was taken to Lincoln Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and has eight prior arrests.No shots were fired by the officers.----------