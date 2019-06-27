VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase

By ABC7.com staff
A video shows a suspect jumping out of a moving car during a police chase in Louisiana.

The video shows the suspect drive onto the median and bailing from the vehicle just as the car entered an intersection.

After the man fell to the ground after jumping out of the car, he immediately got up and then ran across the street. At one point, he was almost hit by two passing cars.

Meanwhile, the car he was in stopped nearly in the middle of the intersection.

Police were eventually able to arrest the man along with another suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianapolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI mom in custody after deaths of 2-year-old twin daughters
1 dead in accident on Long Island Expressway in Queens
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation
Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl
21-year-old college student killed in Bahamas shark attack
Drivers can pay parking tickets by donating school supplies
3 stagehands injured by falling debris in NYC theater
Show More
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
3-year-old boy critical after falling out 6th floor window
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
4th suspected suicide this month for NYPD, this one on LI
6 arrested in NJ spree involving car theft, break-in, stolen dog
More TOP STORIES News