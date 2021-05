Gunman opens fire inside apartment building in East Village

EMBED >More News Videos Dozens of rescued puppies arrived Saturday on Long Island.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Surveillance video captured a shooting inside an apartment building in the East Village.It happened Saturday morning inside an apartment building on Avenue D.There were no reported injuries.But a car outside did sustain damage.The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------