Gunman opens fire inside apartment building in East Village

Gunman opens fire in East Village apartment building

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Surveillance video captured a shooting inside an apartment building in the East Village.

It happened Saturday morning inside an apartment building on Avenue D.

There were no reported injuries.

But a car outside did sustain damage.



The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

