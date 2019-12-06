Video: Knife-point robbery inside Long Island smoke shop

COPIAGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Disturbing video captured a knife-point robbery at a smoke shop in Suffolk County.The video shows the masked suspect threatening the store clerk with a hunting knife.It happened around 10:15 on November 5 inside the Venom Smoke Shop on Montauk Highway in Copiague.Police say the worker grabbed cash from the register and handed it over to the robber before he fled the scene.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.----------