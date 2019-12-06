Video: Knife-point robbery inside Long Island smoke shop

By Eyewitness News
COPIAGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Disturbing video captured a knife-point robbery at a smoke shop in Suffolk County.

The video shows the masked suspect threatening the store clerk with a hunting knife.

It happened around 10:15 on November 5 inside the Venom Smoke Shop on Montauk Highway in Copiague.

Police say the worker grabbed cash from the register and handed it over to the robber before he fled the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
copiaguesuffolk countyrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, including active shooter, at Florida Navy base
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
1 dead, 2 hurt in high speed crash between taxi, SUV in NJ
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Show More
NJ man who left caged pit bull to drown convicted
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
NYC man kicked off JetBlue flight says he was victim of discrimination
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Worker trapped in NY well for 4 hours after storm dislodges cover
More TOP STORIES News