Video: Knife-point robbery inside Copiague smoke shop

By Eyewitness News
COPIAGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Disturbing video captured a knife-point robbery at a smoke shop in Suffolk County.

The video shows the masked suspect threatening the store clerk with a hunting knife.

It happened on November 5th at 10:15 p.m. inside the Venom Smoke Shop on Montauk Highway in Copiague.

Police say the worker grabbed cash from the register, and handed it over to the robber before he ran off.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
copiaguesuffolk countyrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
Harvey Weinstein to appear in court due to NY bail reforms
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Worker trapped in dry well for 4 hours in Pearl River
AccuWeather: Spotty showers
Show More
NYC man kicked off JetBlue flight says he was victim of discrimination
LI officials call for investigation into arrest caught on video
R. Kelly hit with new charges in NYC
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
More TOP STORIES News