VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of apparent stolen car during getaway in New Jersey

BELLEVILE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Video shows a man gripping onto the hood of a car as it speeds down a New Jersey road after a reported carjacking.

Neighbors said it happened early Tuesday morning on HIgh Street in Belleville, Essex County.

Police have not confirmed how the incident unfolded, but a neighbor told Eyewitness News that someone stole the keys from a victim's house and then stole his car. The neighbor said the victim hung onto the hood of a car as it sped away before falling off and getting hit.

The victim was seriously injured.

The neighbor said the stolen car also hit his own vehicle during the getaway.

Police have not announced any arrests.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellevilleessex countyauto theftcar
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Daycare workers charged after girl found wandering in NYC park
LIVE | Schumer, King show bipartisan support for gun background check bill
Sentencing in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 on LI
NJ police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids
AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers
Girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home
Show More
1-year-old in stolen SUV found safe; search on for suspect
New video surfaces from shooting that killed 9 in Dayton
2 hurt in crash that shut down part of Routes 1 and 9 in NJ
NYPD, FBI join forces amid mass shootings concern
El Paso community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting
More TOP STORIES News