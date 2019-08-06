VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of apparent stolen car during getaway in New Jersey

BELLEVILE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Video shows a man gripping onto the hood of a car as it speeds down a New Jersey road after a reported carjacking.Neighbors said it happened early Tuesday morning on HIgh Street in Belleville, Essex County.Police have not confirmed how the incident unfolded, but a neighbor told Eyewitness News that someone stole the keys from a victim's house and then stole his car. The neighbor said the victim hung onto the hood of a car as it sped away before falling off and getting hit.The victim was seriously injured.The neighbor said the stolen car also hit his own vehicle during the getaway.Police have not announced any arrests.----------