35-year-old woman randomly groped by man on Brooklyn street

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating an incident where a 35-year-old woman was walking and inappropriately touched by a male stranger.The incident happened Friday morning on McDonald Avenue in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.Authorities say the man approached the victim from behind and slapped her in the buttocks before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.The individual is described as a male, approximately 50 years old and around 5-foot-10 with a salt and pepper beard.Cops say the suspect was last seen wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.Police say the woman was not hurt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------