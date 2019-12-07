35-year-old woman randomly groped by man on Brooklyn street

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating an incident where a 35-year-old woman was walking and inappropriately touched by a male stranger.

The incident happened Friday morning on McDonald Avenue in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

Authorities say the man approached the victim from behind and slapped her in the buttocks before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The individual is described as a male, approximately 50 years old and around 5-foot-10 with a salt and pepper beard.

Cops say the suspect was last seen wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police say the woman was not hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonhurstbrooklynnew york citysex assaultforcible touchinggroping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
Police: 2 tourists violently attacked, tasered at subway stop
2 homes burned, 2 more damaged in fire on CT beach
Waitress gets $1,000 tip after restaurant was closed for a week
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
Triple fatal fire at vacant NYC home classified as homicide
Man used knife to kill his wife, kids in New York home, police say
Show More
Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist
Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends ceremony
AccuWeather: Chilly, dry weekend ahead of rainy week
Officials list pot vape brands reported in US outbreak
More TOP STORIES News