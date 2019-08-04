Suspect sought after woman stabbed in stomach at Brooklyn subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5438588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports on the subway stabbing in Crown Heights.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released video of the suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing on a subway platform in Brooklyn.The young woman is seen walking through the subway station clutching a knife in her right hand.Investigators say she stabbed a 23-year-old woman at the Utica Avenue stop in Crown Heights Friday afternoon following a verbal dispute. The two knew each other.The victim is being treated for stab wounds to her arm and abdomen.A man was taken into custody at the scene and charges against him are pending.The MTA said there were multiple delays and changes on the 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines due to the investigation.----------