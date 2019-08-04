Suspect sought after woman stabbed in stomach at Brooklyn subway station

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released video of the suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

The young woman is seen walking through the subway station clutching a knife in her right hand.

Investigators say she stabbed a 23-year-old woman at the Utica Avenue stop in Crown Heights Friday afternoon following a verbal dispute. The two knew each other.

The victim is being treated for stab wounds to her arm and abdomen.
NJ Burkett reports on the subway stabbing in Crown Heights.



A man was taken into custody at the scene and charges against him are pending.

The MTA said there were multiple delays and changes on the 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines due to the investigation.

