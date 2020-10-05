Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into Long Island home with 3 children in SUV

By
BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island mother is facing charges for driving while intoxicated after crashing into a home with her three kids inside the car, and home surveillance video shows the harrowing moments when the SUV slammed into the house.

It happened on Blue Jay Drive in Brentwood around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, when police say 34-year-old Ashley Thomas-Smith lost control of her 2004 Lincoln Navigator and smashed into the home before coming to a stop on the neighbor's lawn.

On additional surveillance video after the crash, you can hear the screams of the driver's three young daughters.

Luckily, the family that lives there was not inside at the time. They had gone to church and stopped at a friend's house.

"When we got to the place minutes after, we were just a thankful to God that nobody was home because that's exactly where we would be," said Estefany Reyes, the homeowner's sister. "We were just there the night before as a family."

ALSO READ | Car slams into home in Queens, occupants thrown from vehicle

Area residents and passersby ran to help.

"The people take something and break the window and take the three kids out," witness Yadira Quinones said.

Reyes said it was in the exact spot of impact, the kitchen, where she, her sister, and her sister's three children often hang out.

Thomas-Smith and her children, ages 4, 5 and 8, were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with non-life threatening injuries. Reyes said she's just thankful everyone will be OK.

"The three little girls that were with the lady, they were perfectly fine," she said. "We were able to speak with them. They seemed OK."

The three girls were released to the custody of their father at the hospital.

ALSO READ | Two vehicles slam into buildings in separate incidents in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

The crash was apparently caused by a collision in the intersection.


Thomas-Smith is facing charges of with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15-years-old or younger (Leandra's Law), and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodsuffolk countymother arrestedaccidentcar into buildingleandra's lawdwidwi with child
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio holds briefing amid COVID-19 clusters in NYC
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
Trump aims for Monday release from Walter Reed after outside drive-by
Trump's drive may have exposed others to COVID-19, doc says
Show More
Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida
Ex-Bridgeport PD chief pleads guilty to rigging police exam
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
Yonkers schools switch from all remote to hybrid learning
More TOP STORIES News