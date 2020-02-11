Video shows ATV riders destroying front yard in Suffolk County

DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of ATV riders who ripped up a front yard in Suffolk County.

The destruction was caught on camera on the afternoon of January 18th.

Surveillance video shows five people on four ATVs doing donuts and figure 8's in the snow outside a home on Nantucket Lane in Deer Park.

No one was injured, but the joyriding caused significant damage to the lawn.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, downloading the P3 Tips mobile app through Apple's App Store or Google Play, or by visiting www.P3Tips.com.

