Video shows driver crash into Pennsauken, New Jersey pizza shop

It happened back on May 3 at Flying Crust Pizza in Pennsauken, New Jersey.
The driver, 34-year-old Kimberly Killion, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto.
Killion is a teacher at Pennsauken Intermediate School and the daughter of Pennsuaken's mayor.
Three people inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries.
The owner of Flying Crust told Action News he is planning on re-opening his store, but isn't sure when.
