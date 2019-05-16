Video shows driver crash into Pennsauken, New Jersey pizza shop

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. -- Surveillance video obtained by sister station Action News shows the moment a suspected drunk driver crashed into a New Jersey restaurant.

It happened back on May 3 at Flying Crust Pizza in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The driver, 34-year-old Kimberly Killion, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto.

Killion is a teacher at Pennsauken Intermediate School and the daughter of Pennsuaken's mayor.

Three people inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries.

The owner of Flying Crust told Action News he is planning on re-opening his store, but isn't sure when.

Driver, 3 others injured after car crashes into pizza shop in Pennsauken. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 5:30pm on May 6, 2019.



