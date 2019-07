Video shows fight that led up to fatal subway station stabbing in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Video shows the fight leading up to a deadly stabbing at a subway station in Brooklyn.You can see the two women walk through the turnstile and then begin fighting. Police say LaTanya Watson, 30, got into an argument with Mia Simmons, 20, and pepper-sprayed her.Simmons then pulled out a knife and stabbed Watson in the neck, arm, and face.Watson died at the hospital.The fight happened Monday night at the Rutland Road-Sutter Avenue station.Police charged Simmons with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.----------